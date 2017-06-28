Theo MackebenBorn 5 January 1897. Died 10 January 1953
Theo Mackeben
1897-01-05
Theo Mackeben Biography (Wikipedia)
Theo Mackeben, born 5 January 1897 in Preußisch Stargard, Westpreußen, died 10 January 1953 in Berlin, was a German pianist, conductor and composer, particularly of film music.
Theo Mackeben Tracks
