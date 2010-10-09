Fred AndersonBorn 22 March 1929. Died 24 June 2010
Fred Anderson
1929-03-22
Fred Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Anderson (March 22, 1929 – June 24, 2010) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist who was based in Chicago, Illinois. Anderson's playing was rooted in the swing music and hard bop idioms, but he also incorporated innovations from free jazz, rendering him, as critics Ron Wynn and Joslyn Layne have written, "a seminal figure among Chicago musicians in the '60s."
Fred Anderson Tracks
21st Century Chase (Part 2)
Flashback
Ballad for Rita
Dark Day
Ladies in Love
Fred Anderson Links
