André Popp
1924-02-19
André Popp Biography (Wikipedia)
André Charles Jean Popp (19 February 1924 – 10 May 2014) was a French composer, arranger and screenwriter.
André Popp Tracks
8 Women (2002): mon amour mon ami
8 Women (2002): mon amour mon ami
8 Women (2002): mon amour mon ami
Conductor
