Wayne KrantzBorn 26 July 1956
Wayne Krantz
1956-07-26
Wayne Krantz Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne Krantz is an American guitarist and composer. He has performed and recorded with Steely Dan, Michael Brecker, Billy Cobham, Chris Potter and David Binney, but since the early 1990s has focused primarily on his solo career, mostly as the leader of a trio.
Wayne Krantz Tracks
Black Swan
Wayne Krantz
Black Swan
Black Swan
U Can't Touch This
Wayne Krantz
U Can't Touch This
U Can't Touch This
