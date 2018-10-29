SydUS singer/songwriter/drummer Erin Sidney. Born 29 May 1982
Syd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a612dbc-7354-43f6-b172-461e1fa9903e
Syd Tracks
Sort by
Right Now
Dirty Projectors
Right Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqybj.jpglink
Right Now
Last played on
You're The One (feat. Syd)
Kaytranada
You're The One (feat. Syd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhzyy.jpglink
You're The One (feat. Syd)
Last played on
Sticky Situation
QUIN & Syd
Sticky Situation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sticky Situation
Performer
Last played on
Gorgeous (feat. Syd)
Vic Mensa
Gorgeous (feat. Syd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240ptq.jpglink
Gorgeous (feat. Syd)
Last played on
911/Mr Lonely (feat. Frank Ocean, ScHoolboy Q, Syd, Anna of the North & Steve Lacy)
Tyler, the Creator
911/Mr Lonely (feat. Frank Ocean, ScHoolboy Q, Syd, Anna of the North & Steve Lacy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0581jq1.jpglink
911/Mr Lonely (feat. Frank Ocean, ScHoolboy Q, Syd, Anna of the North & Steve Lacy)
Last played on
Nothing
Kingdom
Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h75l.jpglink
Nothing
Last played on
Love (feat. Syd & Zak Abel)
DEAN
Love (feat. Syd & Zak Abel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ffk2k.jpglink
Love (feat. Syd & Zak Abel)
Last played on
Poison (Lion Kings & Dom Remix)
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison (Lion Kings & Dom Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison (Lion Kings & Dom Remix)
Last played on
Gone (feat. Syd)
Snakehips
Gone (feat. Syd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0624bjh.jpglink
Gone (feat. Syd)
Last played on
Malaika vs Party (Kenya)
Syd
Malaika vs Party (Kenya)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Malaika vs Party (Kenya)
Last played on
Syd Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist