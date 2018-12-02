William Youmans
William Youmans Biography (Wikipedia)
William Youmans is an American Broadway, film and television actor and singer, best known for originating the roles of John Jacob Astor in Titanic: the Musical, and Doctor Dillamond in Wicked.
