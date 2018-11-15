Winona Zelenka
Winona Zelenka
Winona Zelenka Tracks
La Maja y el Ruiseñor [The Maiden and the Nightingale] from Goyescas
Enrique Granados
Cuatro madrigales amatorios
Joaquín Rodrigo
Azulao [Blue Bird]
Jayme Ovalle
Bachiana brasileira no.5 vers. for soprano & cellos
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
