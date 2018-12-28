IQBritish Progressive Rock Band. Formed 1981
IQ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a5cf59b-5da0-4021-b885-b6b78dd6886e
IQ Biography (Wikipedia)
IQ are a British neo-progressive rock band founded by Mike Holmes and Martin Orford in 1981 following the dissolution of their original band The Lens. Although the band have never enjoyed major commercial success and had several line up changes, IQ have built up a loyal following over the years and are still active as of 2018. In 2011, IQ performed a series of concerts in the UK and Europe celebrating their 30th anniversary.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
IQ Tracks
Sort by
Scream
IQ
Scream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scream
Last played on
Trapspot
IQ
Trapspot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trapspot
Performer
Last played on
Tell A Pagan
IQ
Tell A Pagan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell A Pagan
Last played on
Tell A Paigon Try
IQ
Tell A Paigon Try
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell A Paigon Try
Last played on
Beef In Box
IQ
Beef In Box
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beef In Box
Last played on
IQ Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist