George WrightUS organist. Born 28 August 1920. Died 10 May 1998
George Wright
1920-08-28
George Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
George Wright (August 28, 1920 in Orland, California – May 10, 1998 in Glendale, California) was an American musician, possibly the most famous virtuoso of the theatre organ of the modern era.
Wright was best known for his virtuoso performances on the huge Wurlitzer theater pipe organs at the famed Fox Theater on Market Street in San Francisco and the ornate Paramount Theaters in both New York City and Oakland. He was in constant demand during the 1940s, 1950s, and early 1960s, playing at concerts and recitals around the world.
George Wright Tracks
There's No Business Like Show Business
Sabre Dance
Sabre Dance
I Love To Hear You Singing
I Love To Hear You Singing
All Of Me
All Of Me
Espanharlem
Espanharlem
The Varsity Drag
The Varsity Drag
April In Portugal
April In Portugal
The Comedians' Galop
The Comedians' Galop
Granada
Granada
Alley Cat
Alley Cat
Slaughter On 10th Avenue
Slaughter On 10th Avenue
Get Me To The Church On Time
Get Me To The Church On Time
Spring Fever
Spring Fever
76 Trombones
76 Trombones
American Patrol
American Patrol
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
Dizzy Fingers
Dizzy Fingers
Lady Picking Mulberries
Lady Picking Mulberries
Dancing Tambourine
Dancing Tambourine
Brazil
Brazil
