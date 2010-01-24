JuliGerman pop rock. Formed 2001
Juli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a593aff-62c9-40bd-9631-1697798adb63
Juli Biography (Wikipedia)
Juli (German for "July") is a German alternative pop band from Gießen, Hesse, consisting of singer Eva Briegel, guitarists Jonas Pfetzing and Simon Triebel, bassist Andreas "Dedi" Herde and drummer Marcel Römer. The band was formed with this lineup from the band Sunnyglade in 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Juli Tracks
Sort by
burer alo
Juli
burer alo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
burer alo
Last played on
amer nam
Juli
amer nam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
amer nam
Last played on
Juli Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist