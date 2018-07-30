Joy DivisionFormed January 1978. Disbanded May 1980
Joy Division were an English rock band formed in 1976 in Salford, Greater Manchester. The band consisted of singer Ian Curtis, guitarist and keyboardist Bernard Sumner, bassist Peter Hook and drummer Stephen Morris.
Sumner and Hook formed the band after attending a Sex Pistols concert. While Joy Division's first recordings were heavily influenced by early punk, they soon developed a unique style that made them one of the pioneers of the post-punk movement. Their self-released 1978 debut EP An Ideal for Living drew the attention of the Manchester television personality Tony Wilson, who signed them to his independent label Factory Records. Their debut album Unknown Pleasures, recorded with producer Martin Hannett, was released in 1979.
Curtis suffered from personal problems including a failing marriage, depression, and epilepsy. As the band's popularity grew, Curtis's condition made it increasingly difficult for him to perform; he occasionally experienced seizures on stage. He committed suicide on the eve of the band's first American tour in May 1980, aged 23. Joy Division's second and final album, Closer, was released two months later; it and single "Love Will Tear Us Apart" became their highest charting releases.
- Bernard Sumner is ready to embrace his pasthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0580jj3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0580jj3.jpg2017-07-06T13:30:00.000ZBernard looks back and to the future for New Order's new show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057xpsl
- “You sort of feel his pain”- Chris Hawkins on seeing the hand written lyrics of Ian Curtishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fl9l1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fl9l1.jpg2017-07-05T12:27:00.000ZStuart and Mark talk to fellow 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins about his thoughts on seeing the original handwritten lyrics of Love Will Tear Us Apart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057tg4t
- How Joy Division appeared on a Scottish record label before Factoryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zwflk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zwflk.jpg2017-04-12T14:37:11.000ZFast Product boss Bob Last and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook explain how the band published tracks on the Scottish labelhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zw8vt
- Stephen Morris on Ian Curtis & Joy Divisionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041nhj4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041nhj4.jpg2016-07-16T08:15:00.000ZJoy Division's Stephen Morris on the legacy of the band and his friendship with Ian.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041ltzg
- Stephen Morris: What was Ian Curtis really like?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041n4wk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041n4wk.jpg2016-07-16T07:30:00.000ZJoy Division's drummer Stephen Morris on Ian Curtishttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041n4y1
- Stephen Morris: "We fought against what people said we were"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041n4wk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041n4wk.jpg2016-07-16T07:30:00.000ZStephen Morris on how Joy Division were perceived in the early days.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041n51c
- Peter Saville: My Creative Relationship with Joy Divisionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpg2016-07-16T07:00:00.000ZPeter Saville, the artist behind Joy Division’s iconic album sleeves speaks to Mary Annehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041l92c
- Jennifer Otter Bickerdike: "I visited Ian Curtis' grave every month"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw71.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw71.jpg2016-07-16T06:30:00.000ZDr. Jennifer Otter Bickerdike on why people cling on to bands like Joy Division.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041kwc2
- Jennifer Otter Bickerdike: Fandom & Joy Divisionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw71.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw71.jpg2016-07-16T06:30:00.000ZDr. Jennifer Otter Bickerdike is a media and music academic, specialising in fan culture and she speaks to Mary Anne Hobbs about Fandom.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041ky9j
- Peter Saville: "Joy Division were like cousins to me"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpg2016-07-16T06:30:00.000ZPeter Saville the artist behind both of Joy Division's album sleeves speaks to Mary Annehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041n3fk
- Peter Saville: The Last Time I Saw Ian Curtishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpg2016-07-16T06:30:00.000ZPeter Saville the artist behind both of Joy Division's album sleeves speaks to Mary Annehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041n3hx
- Peter Saville: Working on Unknown Pleasureshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpg2016-07-16T06:30:00.000ZPeter Saville the artists behind both of Joy Division's album sleeves speaks to Mary Annehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041n3mb
- Hooky's Punk Inspirationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xnt63.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xnt63.jpg2016-06-08T11:47:00.000ZEn route to see a punk band, Peter Hook reveals he was inspired to form his first group, Joy Division, after attending a Sex Pistols concert in 1976.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xnt8q
- 'A true producer is something you take for granted' - Peter Hook on recording Unknown Pleasures with Martin Hannetthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ns6yh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ns6yh.jpg2016-03-23T11:33:00.000ZPeter Hook explains the remarkable lengths that producer Martin Hannett went to on Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures to achieve his signature sound.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ns7ll
- Peter Hook - Tom Morton interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zkwlg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zkwlg.jpg2012-10-10T10:38:00.000ZFormer Joy Division bassist Peter Hook shares stories from his new book about the band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p00zkwsn
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Transmission
New Dawn Fades
She's Lost Control
Insight
Disorder
