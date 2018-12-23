Raymond YiuBorn 1973
Raymond Yiu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4x0.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a583187-f185-447e-9233-f16331ad99dc
Raymond Yiu Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Yiu (Chinese: 姚恩豪; pinyin: Yáo Ēnháo; Cantonese Yale: Yiu4 Yan1 Hou4), born 1973; is a composer, conductor, jazz pianist and music writer.
Raymond Yiu Tracks
We saw thee
Raymond Yiu
We saw thee
We saw thee
Last played on
Chorale Reflected, and Travel
Raymond Yiu
Chorale Reflected, and Travel
Chorale Reflected, and Travel
Last played on
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'Useless to hope to hold off' (6th mvt)
Raymond Yiu
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'Useless to hope to hold off' (6th mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'Useless to hope to hold off' (6th mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'One looks for Eden in history, best left unvisited' (5th mvt)
Raymond Yiu
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'One looks for Eden in history, best left unvisited' (5th mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'One looks for Eden in history, best left unvisited' (5th mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'I have raised and poised a fiddle' (4th mvt)
Raymond Yiu
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'I have raised and poised a fiddle' (4th mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'I have raised and poised a fiddle' (4th mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'You were there, and nothing was said' (3rd mvt)
Raymond Yiu
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'You were there, and nothing was said' (3rd mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'You were there, and nothing was said' (3rd mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'For we were all caught in the shame of sleep' (2nd mvt)
Raymond Yiu
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'For we were all caught in the shame of sleep' (2nd mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'For we were all caught in the shame of sleep' (2nd mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'Sick of the sycophantic singing' (1st mvt)
Raymond Yiu
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'Sick of the sycophantic singing' (1st mvt)
The World Was Once All Miracles, 'Sick of the sycophantic singing' (1st mvt)
Symphony for counter-tenor and orchestra
Raymond Yiu
Symphony for counter-tenor and orchestra
Symphony for counter-tenor and orchestra
Last played on
Mielo
Raymond Yiu
Mielo
Mielo
Last played on
The World was once all miracle
Raymond Yiu
The World was once all miracle
The World was once all miracle
Last played on
Symphony (extract)
Raymond Yiu
Symphony (extract)
Symphony (extract)
Last played on
Sonnet
Raymond Yiu
Sonnet
Sonnet
Last played on
Symphony
Raymond Yiu
Symphony
Symphony
Singer
Last played on
Symphony
Raymond Yiu
Symphony
Symphony
Last played on
The London citizen exceedingly injured for orchestra
Raymond Yiu
The London citizen exceedingly injured for orchestra
Les Etoiles au Front (extract)
Raymond Yiu
Les Etoiles au Front (extract)
Les Etoiles au Front (extract)
Last played on
Sonnet
Raymond Yiu
Sonnet
Sonnet
Last played on
Northwest Wind
Raymond Yiu
Northwest Wind
Northwest Wind
Last played on
Beyond the glass for a capella choir
Raymond Yiu
Beyond the glass for a capella choir
Beyond the glass for a capella choir
Last played on
Northwest wind for flute, clarinet, harp, viola and double bass
Raymond Yiu
Northwest wind for flute, clarinet, harp, viola and double bass
Calendar of tolerable inventions from around the world for wind quintet
Raymond Yiu
Calendar of tolerable inventions from around the world for wind quintet
