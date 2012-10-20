Adam RickittBorn 29 May 1978
Adam Rickitt Biography
Adam Peter Rickitt (born 29 May 1978) is an English actor, singer and model. He played Nick Tilsley in the soap opera Coronation Street from 1997 to 1999 and again from 2002 to 2004. He is now part of the pop group 5th Story, set up for The Big Reunion.
He married Good Morning Britain presenter Katy Fawcett on 20 December 2014.
