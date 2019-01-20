Helen ForrestBorn 12 April 1917. Died 11 July 1999
Helen Forrest (born Helen Fogel, April 12, 1917 – July 11, 1999) was an American singer of traditional pop and swing music. She served as the "girl singer" for three of the most popular big bands of the Swing Era (Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, and Harry James), thereby earning a reputation as "the voice of the name bands."
Helen Forrest Tracks
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Harry James and His Orchestra
I'm Beginning To See The Light
I'm Beginning To See The Light
I'll Buy That Dream
Helen Forrest
I'll Buy That Dream
I'll Buy That Dream
I've Heard That Song Before
Harry James and His Orchestra
I've Heard That Song Before
I've Heard That Song Before
All The Things You Are
Helen Forrest
All The Things You Are
All The Things You Are
It's Been A Long Long Time
Harry James and His Orchestra
It's Been A Long Long Time
It's Been A Long Long Time
I've Got A Crush On You
Helen Forrest
I've Got A Crush On You
I've Got A Crush On You
I've Heard That Song Before
Harry James
I've Heard That Song Before
I've Heard That Song Before
He's My Guy
Helen Forrest
He's My Guy
He's My Guy
I Had The Craziest Dream
Harry James and His Orchestra
I Had The Craziest Dream
I Had The Craziest Dream
I'M In Love With The Honourable Mr So And So
Helen Forrest
I'M In Love With The Honourable Mr So And So
I'M In Love With The Honourable Mr So And So
Takin' A Chance On Love
Helen Forrest
Takin' A Chance On Love
Takin' A Chance On Love
All the Things You Are + Helen Forrest
Artie Shaw
All the Things You Are + Helen Forrest
All the Things You Are + Helen Forrest
Perfidia
Benny Goodman
Perfidia
Perfidia
Time Waits For No One
Helen Forrest
Time Waits For No One
Time Waits For No One
You Made Me Love You
Harry James and His Orchestra
You Made Me Love You
You Made Me Love You
I don't want to walk without you
Helen Forrest
I don't want to walk without you
I don't want to walk without you
Deep Purple
Artie Shaw and His Orchestra
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
The Honorable Mr So And SO
Helen Forrest
The Honorable Mr So And SO
The Honorable Mr So And SO
I'm Like A Fish out Of Water
Benny Goodman
I'm Like A Fish out Of Water
I'm Like A Fish out Of Water
Deep Purple
Artie Shaw
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
Takin' A Chance On Love
Benny Goodman & Helen Forrest
Takin' A Chance On Love
Takin' A Chance On Love
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Helen Forrest
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Out Of This World
Helen Forrest
Out Of This World
Out Of This World
Comes Love
Helen Forrest
Comes Love
Comes Love
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Harry James & Helen Forrest
I'm Beginning To See The Light
I'm Beginning To See The Light
They Say
Helen Forrest
They Say
They Say
He's funny that way
Helen Forrest
He's funny that way
He's funny that way
Deep Purple
Helen Forrest
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
Dick Haymes
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
