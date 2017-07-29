ScullionFormed 1979
Scullion
1979
Scullion Biography (Wikipedia)
Scullion are an Irish folk rock band that formed in the mid-1970s. They were quite popular in Ireland, and released several LPs, and two CDs – the compilation Ghosts And Heroes on the Kitten label in 1992 and another compilation Eyelids into Snow – A Collection in 2001. The founding members were Sonny Condell (also a member of another popular Irish music band Tír na nÓg), Philip King, Greg Boland and Jimmy O'Brien Moran. O'Brien Moran left the band in 1980, after the first album. Robbie Overson, replacing guitarist Greg Boland, joined the band in 1987. Scullion continue to play live.
Scullion Tracks
Dream Sailor
Scullion
Dream Sailor
Dream Sailor
Eyelids into Snow
Scullion
Eyelids into Snow
Eyelids into Snow
