Elena Olegovna FirsovaComposer. Born 21 March 1950
Elena Olegovna Firsova (Russian: Еле́на Оле́говна Фи́рсова; also Yelena or Jelena Firssowa; born 21 March 1950, Leningrad) is a Russian composer.
Frozen Time
Forest Walks (1st movement)
Akhmatova Requiem (To Death)
Akhmatova Requiem (The Summer Weeks)
Akhmatova Requiem (Leningrad)
For Alissa, Op 102
