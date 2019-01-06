Phillip MitchellBorn 27 June 1944
Phillip Mitchell
1944-06-27
Phillip Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Leroy Phillip Mitchell (born June 27, 1944), often credited as Prince Phillip Mitchell, is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer. He wrote "Starting All Over Again" for Mel and Tim, and "It Hurts So Good" and "Leftovers", which were both hits for Millie Jackson, as well as having some success in the 1970s and 1980s as a solo singer.
Phillip Mitchell Tracks
Free For All
Phillip Mitchell
Free For All
Free For All
I'm So Happy
Phillip Mitchell
I'm So Happy
I'm So Happy
One On One
Phillip Mitchell
One On One
One On One
I'm So Happy (Remastered)
Phillip Mitchell
I'm So Happy (Remastered)
I'm So Happy (Remastered)
If We Get Caught I Don't Know You
Phillip Mitchell
If We Get Caught I Don't Know You
If We Get Caught I Don't Know You
If It Ain't Love, It Will Go Away
Phillip Mitchell
If It Ain't Love, It Will Go Away
Free For All (Winner Takes All)
Phillip Mitchell
Free For All (Winner Takes All)
You'll Throw Bricks At Him
Phillip Mitchell
You'll Throw Bricks At Him
You'll Throw Bricks At Him
Gonna Come back To Love
Phillip Mitchell
Gonna Come back To Love
Gonna Come back To Love
You're All I Got In The World
Phillip Mitchell
You're All I Got In The World
You're All I Got In The World
Phillip Mitchell Links
