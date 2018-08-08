Cockney RejectsFormed 1979
Cockney Rejects
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a4c746f-8ae7-47a1-8292-937ec6792e7a
Cockney Rejects Biography (Wikipedia)
Cockney Rejects are an English punk rock band that formed in the East End of London in 1978. Their 1980 song "Oi, Oi, Oi" was the inspiration for the name of the Oi! music genre. The band members are loyal supporters of West Ham United, and pay tribute to the club with their hit cover version of "I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles", a song traditionally sung by West Ham supporters.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cockney Rejects Tracks
Sort by
They're Gonna Put Me Away (Radio 1 Session, 8 Aug 1979)
Cockney Rejects
They're Gonna Put Me Away (Radio 1 Session, 8 Aug 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ready To Ruck (Radio 1 Session, 8 Aug 1979)
Cockney Rejects
Ready To Ruck (Radio 1 Session, 8 Aug 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flares 'n' Slippers (Radio 1 Session, 8 Aug 1979)
Cockney Rejects
Flares 'n' Slippers (Radio 1 Session, 8 Aug 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East End (Radio 1 Session, 8 Aug 1979)
Cockney Rejects
East End (Radio 1 Session, 8 Aug 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flares 'N' Slippers
Cockney Rejects
Flares 'N' Slippers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flares 'N' Slippers
Last played on
Greatest Cockney Rip-off
Cockney Rejects
Greatest Cockney Rip-off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Police Car
Cockney Rejects
Police Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Police Car
Last played on
Blockbuster (Radio 1 Session, 13 Feb 1980)
Cockney Rejects
Blockbuster (Radio 1 Session, 13 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Greatest Cockney Rip Off (Radio 1 Session, 13 Feb 1980)
Cockney Rejects
The Greatest Cockney Rip Off (Radio 1 Session, 13 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Be A Star (Radio 1 Session, 13 Feb 1980)
Cockney Rejects
I Wanna Be A Star (Radio 1 Session, 13 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fifteen Nights (Radio 1 Session, 13 Feb 1980)
Cockney Rejects
Fifteen Nights (Radio 1 Session, 13 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East End
Cockney Rejects
East End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East End
Last played on
Badman
Cockney Rejects
Badman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Badman
Last played on
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Cockney Rejects
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Last played on
Playlists featuring Cockney Rejects
Upcoming Events
2
Feb
2019
Cockney Rejects, No Collusion
Pavilion Bar, Belfast, UK
11
May
2019
Cockney Rejects, UK Subs, Discharge, GBH, 999, Vice Squad and Criminal Mind
Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
28
Sep
2019
Cockney Rejects, The Adicts, Angelic Upstarts, Anti-Nowhere League, GBH, Gimp Fist, Dirt Box Disco, Cyanide Pills, The DeRellas, Kid Klumsy, Uproar and Zounds
University of Northumbria, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
5
Oct
2019
Cockney Rejects, Sham 69, The Vibrators, Discharge, The Members, Anti-Nowhere League, Vice Squad, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Penetration, Chelsea, Chron Gen, TV Smith, Dirt Box Disco, Dragster, Crashed Out, Healthy Junkies, Anti Pasti, Ed Tudor Pole, SKACIETY, The Dukes of Bordello, Face Up, Sinful Maggie and RATS NEST (UK)
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
Cockney Rejects Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist