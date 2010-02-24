Kemistry & Storm were an English drum and bass DJ and recording duo of the 1990s. Along with Goldie, whom Kemistry (Kemi Olusanya) had introduced to the drum and bass scene in the early years of the decade, they founded the Metalheadz label in 1994. Appearing mainly on the club scene, recordings by the act include DJ-Kicks: Kemistry & Storm, a mix album released in January 1999 as part of the independent label Studio !K7's DJ-Kicks series.

Recognized for being "some of the first women DJs to have a widely distributed album" in a "male-dominated genre of music", Kemistry and Storm met while at college in Northampton. They kept in touch as their lives diverged over the coming years, working as a make-up artist and in radiography respectively, and gave up their careers to begin DJing when both found themselves living in London in the early 1990s. With Goldie, they led Metalheadz for two-and-a-half years before leaving the label. The success of the DJ-Kicks album brought them opportunities to DJ internationally and has been described as "paving the way for other, younger, female DJs".