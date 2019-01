Isyss was an American R&B girl group whose name stood for "Intelligent Sexy Young Soul Sisters". The original members consisted of LeTecia Harrison, Ardena Clark, Quierra "Qui Qui" Davis-Martin and La'Myia Good (older sister of actress Meagan Good). Ardena Clark removed herself from the group after the release of their debut album to study politics. She was replaced by a singer named "Love".

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia