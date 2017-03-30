Isyss
Isyss was an American R&B girl group whose name stood for "Intelligent Sexy Young Soul Sisters". The original members consisted of LeTecia Harrison, Ardena Clark, Quierra "Qui Qui" Davis-Martin and La'Myia Good (older sister of actress Meagan Good). Ardena Clark removed herself from the group after the release of their debut album to study politics. She was replaced by a singer named "Love".
