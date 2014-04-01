Lay It on The LineFormed 12 January 2012
Lay It on The Line
Lay It on The Line Biography (Wikipedia)
Lay It On The Line are a British melodic hardcore band from London. They were formed in 2012 by Phinius Gage member Mike Scott, his brother Matt and Dave Smith, who was originally guitarist in Not Katies. They wrote their demo in a single evening and recorded it in a single day. Championed by Radio 1 DJ Mike Davies before they had played a show, the band have so far gone on to release four EPs and, featuring a new line-up, their debut album 'The Black Museum' was released on Disconnect, Disconnect Records on 30 June 2017. Their current line-up also features Duncan on base, who is formerly of Hang the Bastard. As of 2018, they are currently in the studio recording album two.
