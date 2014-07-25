Nicola HughesBorn 1975
Nicola Hughes
1975
Nicola Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicola Hughes is an English dancer, singer and actress of Antiguan descent.
Nicola Hughes Tracks
Porgy and Bess - opera in 3 acts
George Gershwin
Last played on
Cabaret
Nicola Hughes
Sing Happy (Flora The Red Menace)
Nicola Hughes
The World Goes Round (New York, New York)
Nicola Hughes
Everybody's Girl (Steel Pier)
Nicola Hughes
