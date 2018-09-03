Mojo Juju
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a47855c-4923-4f62-afe0-59ffe0ba042d
Mojo Juju Biography (Wikipedia)
Mojo "Juju" Ruiz de Luzuriaga (born 1983) is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mojo Juju Tracks
Sort by
Native Tongue (feat. PasefikaVitoria Choir)
Mojo Juju
Native Tongue (feat. PasefikaVitoria Choir)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Native Tongue (feat. PasefikaVitoria Choir)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Mojo Juju Links
Back to artist