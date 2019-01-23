The PrimitivesUK indie rock band. Formed July 1985
The Primitives
1985-07
The Primitives Biography (Wikipedia)
The Primitives are an English indie pop band from Coventry, best known for their 1988 international hit single "Crash". Formed in 1984, disbanded in 1992 and reformed in 2009, the band's two constant members throughout their recording career have been vocalist Tracy Tracy and guitarist Paul Court. Drummer Tig Williams has been a constant member since 1987 and the reformed line-up is completed by bassist Raph Moore. Often described as an indie pop or indie rock band, The Primitives' musical style can also be seen as straddling power pop, new wave and post-punk.
The Primitives Tracks
Crash
The Primitives
Crash
Crash
Spacehead
The Primitives
Spacehead
Spacehead
You Trashed My Christmas
The Primitives
You Trashed My Christmas
You Trashed My Christmas
Ocean Blue
The Primitives
Ocean Blue
Ocean Blue
Sick of It
The Primitives
Sick of It
Sick of It
