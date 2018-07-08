Chitra
Chitra Biography (Wikipedia)
Chitra Singh (born Shome) is an Indian ghazal singer. She with her husband Jagjit Singh pulled the ghazal genre out of the drawing room of the elite and brought it to the masses. Respectfully known as the "king and queen of the Ghazal world," the husband and wife duo created some of the most successful Indian music of the 1970s and '80s.
Chitra Performances & Interviews
Chitra Tracks
Woh Kagaz Ki Kashti
Jagjit Singh
Punjabi Tappe (BBC Archive)
Jagjit Singh
Charkha Mera Rangla
Chitra
Ishq Mujhko Nahin
Chitra
Kiya Hai Pyar Jise
Jagjit Singh
Kisi Ranjish Ko Hawa Do
Chitra
Kabhi To Khul Ke Baras
Chitra
Tumko Hum Dil Me Basa Lenge
Chitra
Mere Jaise Ban Jaoge
Jagjit Singh
Hum Mein Hi Thi Na Koi Baat
Jagjit Singh
Humko Dushman Ki Nigahon
Chitra
Hai Ikhtiaar Mein Tere
Chitra
Bahut Pehle Se Un Qadmon Ki Aahat
Chitra
Dhuan Utha Tha
Chitra
Aisa Lagta Hai Zindagi Tum Ho
Chitra
Jab Naam Tera Pyaar Se
Chitra
Kasam Ki Kasam
Chitra
Mujhse Milne Ke Wo Karta Tha Bahan
Chitra
Mera DIl Bhi Shauk
Chitra
