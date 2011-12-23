Ralph WillisBorn 1910. Died 11 June 1957
Ralph Willis
1910
Ralph Willis Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Willis (c. 1910 – June 11, 1957) was an American Piedmont blues and country blues singer, guitarist and songwriter. Some of his Savoy records were released under the pseudonyms Alabama Slim, Washboard Pete and Sleepy Joe.
Ralph Willis Tracks
Christmas Blues
Ralph Willis
Christmas Blues
Christmas Blues
Ralph Willis Links
