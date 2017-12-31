Pat McCarthy
Pat McCarthy Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick McCarthy is a record producer from Dublin, Ireland who has worked for several rock and alternative rock artists, including The Waterboys, Counting Crows, R.E.M., and U2.
In 1998, he replaced Scott Litt as R.E.M.'s in-house producer, co-producing three of their albums Up, Reveal and Around the Sun as well as the Man on the Moon soundtrack. In 2007 it was announced that R.E.M.'s fourteenth studio album, Accelerate, would be produced by Jacknife Lee rather than McCarthy. McCarthy also mixed Madonna's successful 1998 album Ray of Light. He has also written his own personal lyrics for the popular YouTube song "Bad Apple".
Pat McCarthy Tracks
Sea Jewels
Alan Barnes
Sea Jewels
Sea Jewels
We Plough The Fields And Scatter (feat. Nigel McClintock, Paul Young, Pat McCarthy, Paul Klein, Neil Gallie, Steve Irvine & Sam Staunton)
Johann Abraham Peter Schulz
We Plough The Fields And Scatter (feat. Nigel McClintock, Paul Young, Pat McCarthy, Paul Klein, Neil Gallie, Steve Irvine & Sam Staunton)
We Plough The Fields And Scatter (feat. Nigel McClintock, Paul Young, Pat McCarthy, Paul Klein, Neil Gallie, Steve Irvine & Sam Staunton)
Choir
Music Arranger
Dear Lord and Father of mankind
Pat McCarthy
Dear Lord and Father of mankind
Dear Lord and Father of mankind
Carmina burana
Carl Orff
Carmina burana
Carmina burana
