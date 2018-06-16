ShinersFrom London. Formed 1 January 2015
Shiners
2015-01-01
I Love The Girl
Shiners
I Love The Girl
I Love The Girl
Generation Y
Shiners
Generation Y
Generation Y
Just Got Paid
Shiners
Just Got Paid
Just Got Paid
I Feel So Blunt
Shiners
I Feel So Blunt
I Feel So Blunt
Goosebumps
Shiners
Goosebumps
Goosebumps
Pressure
Shiners
Pressure
Pressure
Performer
Pressure (T In The Park, 10 July 2016)
Shiners
Pressure (T In The Park, 10 July 2016)
Pressure (T In The Park, 10 July 2016)
19 Again (T In The Park, 10 July 2016)
Shiners
19 Again (T In The Park, 10 July 2016)
19 Again (T In The Park, 10 July 2016)
19 Again
Shiners
19 Again
19 Again
Just Like You
SHINERS
Just Like You
Just Like You
Performer
