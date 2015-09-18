Wretch 32
Wretch 32 Biography (Wikipedia)
Jermaine Scott Sinclair (born 9 March 1985), better known by his stage name Wretch 32, is an English recording artist from Tottenham, North London. He was a member of the grime collective "Combination Chain Gang", before forming The Movement with Scorcher, Ghetts, and Mercston.
In 2011, Wretch 32 had three top-five charting songs from debut album Black and White and amassed over a million record sales, including the single "Don't Go" which peaked at number-one on the UK Singles Chart. In 2012 he was used by both Adidas and Coca-Cola as one of the main faces of their London 2012 Olympics campaigns and on 1 July 2012 he won 'Best International Act' at the 2012 BET Awards.
Wretch 32 Performances & Interviews
- Wretch 32 - Fire In The Booth Part 5https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k3bjp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k3bjp.jpg2017-10-16T13:58:00.000ZWretch 32 is back in Charlie Sloth's booth, changing lives, making history and sparking flames.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05k3bj5
Wretch 32 - Fire In The Booth Part 5
- Wretch 32 - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bflkc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bflkc.jpg2016-11-07T23:59:00.000ZThe rappers' rapper takes Liverpool by storm.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bg51l
Wretch 32 - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
- Fire In The Booth - Wretch 32 Part 3https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046hr1h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046hr1h.jpg2016-09-01T12:55:00.000ZOne of the greatest MCs on the planet, Wretch 32 returns to the booth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046hr41
Fire In The Booth - Wretch 32 Part 3
- RAY BLK and Wretch 32 - My Hood - Radio 1's Piano Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0450zz7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0450zz7.jpg2016-08-18T00:03:00.000ZRAY BLK is joined by Wretch 32 to perform a very special version of "My Hood" for Huw Stephens on the Radio 1 Piano Sessions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045100l
RAY BLK and Wretch 32 - My Hood - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
- Wretch 32 - Open Conversation - Radio 1's Piano Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0450zn3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0450zn3.jpg2016-08-17T23:58:00.000ZWretch 32 performs a brand new and exclusive track from his forthcoming album for Huw Stephens on Radio 1's Piano Sessions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0450zn6
Wretch 32 - Open Conversation - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
- Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042yg0d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042yg0d.jpg2016-07-29T11:48:00.000ZGhetts, Kano, Giggs, Mercston, Pepstar, So Large, Chip and Wretch 32 #SixtyMinutesLivehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042yhcm
Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes live
- Charlamagne Tha God gives his views on UK Rappershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0427h5r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0427h5r.jpg2016-07-22T10:24:00.000ZCharlie Sloth shows Charlamagne Tha God freestyles from Akala, Kano & Wretch 32 to see who he thinks would do well in the US.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0427h8k
Charlamagne Tha God gives his views on UK Rappers
- My First Bars: Wretch 32https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z20ww.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z20ww.jpg2016-06-29T13:55:00.000ZThe one and only Wretch looks back on what got him to write and spit his first lyricshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03z20yg
My First Bars: Wretch 32
- Wretch 32 speaks to Sarah-Jane Crawfordhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0291mp2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0291mp2.jpg2014-10-20T13:58:00.000ZWretch 32 is Sarah-Jane's Hottie of the Week and joins her in the studio to chat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0291mpd
Wretch 32 speaks to Sarah-Jane Crawford
- Wretch 32 chats to Sarah-Jane Crawfordhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dr13r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dr13r.jpg2013-08-05T16:07:00.000ZWretch 32 is Sarah-Jane's Hottie of the Week as she discusses his romantic side.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dr14j
Wretch 32 chats to Sarah-Jane Crawford
- Wretch 32 chats with Millyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01d5m2f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01d5m2f.jpg2013-07-23T15:45:00.000ZWretch 32 drops into the 1Xtra studio and chats with Milly about the festival scene.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01d5m7z
Wretch 32 chats with Milly
- Devlin and Wretch 32 on getting ready for gigshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0178g2m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0178g2m.jpg2013-04-04T14:10:00.000ZDevlin and Wretch 32 talk to BBC 1Xtra's Charlie Sloth about pre-show nerves and routines. They were talking at the 2013 BBC Introducing Musicians' Masterclass.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01789dc
Devlin and Wretch 32 on getting ready for gigs
- Wretch 32 on meeting the right peoplehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016wczc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016wczc.jpg2013-03-26T14:32:00.000ZWretch 32 talks about how to meet the right people to get ahead in the music industry. He was talking to 1Xtra's MistaJam at the BBC Introducing Musicians' Masterclass 2013.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016wczk
Wretch 32 on meeting the right people
- Wretch 32 and Angel on being signed to a labelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p1kr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p1kr.jpg2013-03-21T16:33:00.000ZWretch 32 and Angel give their insights on the differences between being signed and being independenthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016p1m8
Wretch 32 and Angel on being signed to a label
- Wretch 32 and Devlin on gig fails!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016nwmg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016nwmg.jpg2013-03-21T15:28:00.000ZWretch 32 and Devlin share their gig stories with Charlie Sloth at the BBC Introducing Masterclass 2013.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016nwmh
Wretch 32 and Devlin on gig fails!
Wretch 32 Tracks
Doubt (feat. Wretch 32)
Samm Henshaw
Doubt (feat. Wretch 32)
Doubt (feat. Wretch 32)
Last played on
6 Words
Wretch 32
6 Words
6 Words
Last played on
Tell Me (feat. Kojo Funds & Jahlani)
Wretch 32
Tell Me (feat. Kojo Funds & Jahlani)
Tell Me (feat. Kojo Funds & Jahlani)
Last played on
Tell Me
Wretch 32
Tell Me
Tell Me
Last played on
Traktor (feat. L)
Wretch 32
Traktor (feat. L)
Traktor (feat. L)
Last played on
Blackout (feat. Shakka)
Wretch 32
Blackout (feat. Shakka)
Blackout (feat. Shakka)
Last played on
Bad (feat. Wretch 32)
Kizz Daniel
Bad (feat. Wretch 32)
Bad (feat. Wretch 32)
Last played on
24
Aug
2019
Wretch 32, Martin Garrix, The Prodigy, Tinie Tempah, Plan B, Chase & Status, Craig David, Wiley, Sigma, Oliver Heldens, Mabel, YUNGEN, Andy C, James Hype, Ms Banks and TQD
Clapham Common, London, UK
25
Aug
2019
Wretch 32, Andy C, Wiley and Ms Banks
Clapham Common, London, UK
Ibiza: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8xj6q
Ibiza
2018-08-04T20:03:27
4
Aug
2018
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evwwhn/acts/axd6gw
Liverpool
2016-10-08T20:03:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04bflkb.jpg
8
Oct
2016
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
Liverpool
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erdc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-12T20:03:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmjxk.jpg
12
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
Royal Albert Hall
Live Lounge: Angel
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enwv2m
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-02-11T20:03:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02jrth5.jpg
11
Feb
2015
Live Lounge: Angel
BBC Broadcasting House
Live Lounge: Wretch 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3p4wh
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-11-20T20:03:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02cfrny.jpg
20
Nov
2014
Live Lounge: Wretch 32
BBC Broadcasting House
