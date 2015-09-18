Jermaine Scott Sinclair (born 9 March 1985), better known by his stage name Wretch 32, is an English recording artist from Tottenham, North London. He was a member of the grime collective "Combination Chain Gang", before forming The Movement with Scorcher, Ghetts, and Mercston.

In 2011, Wretch 32 had three top-five charting songs from debut album Black and White and amassed over a million record sales, including the single "Don't Go" which peaked at number-one on the UK Singles Chart. In 2012 he was used by both Adidas and Coca-Cola as one of the main faces of their London 2012 Olympics campaigns and on 1 July 2012 he won 'Best International Act' at the 2012 BET Awards.