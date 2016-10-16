CharlemagneAlias for alt-country musician Carl Johns
Charlemagne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a3b1848-eb5d-42a5-9751-952f6cd0c4a7
Charlemagne Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlemagne was an indie rock band from Madison, Wisconsin, led by former NoahJohn singer/songwriter, Carl Johns. Originally a Johns solo project, Charlemagne developed into a group, which toured Europe in 2004 and released three albums between 2004 and 2007, including two on SideCho Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlemagne Tracks
Sort by
Blossoms
Charlemagne
Blossoms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blossoms
Last played on
Prisoner Of
Charlemagne
Prisoner Of
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prisoner Of
Last played on
Five Steps Ahead
Charlemagne
Five Steps Ahead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Steps Ahead
Last played on
Charlemagne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist