Claudio MonteverdiBorn 5 May 1567. Died 29 November 1643
Claudio Monteverdi Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudio Giovanni Antonio Monteverdi ( (listen); 15 May 1567 (baptized) – 29 November 1643) was an Italian composer, string player and choirmaster. A composer of both secular and sacred music, and a pioneer in the development of opera, he is considered a crucial transitional figure between the Renaissance and the Baroque periods of music history.
Born in Cremona, where he undertook his first musical studies and compositions, Monteverdi developed his career first at the court of Mantua (c. 1590–1613) and then until his death in the Republic of Venice where he was maestro di capella at the basilica of San Marco. His surviving letters give insight into the life of a professional musician in Italy of the period, including problems of income, patronage and politics.
Much of Monteverdi's output, including many stage works, has been lost. His surviving music includes nine books of madrigals, large-scale sacred works such as his Vespro della Beata Vergine (Vespers) of 1610, and three complete operas. His opera L'Orfeo (1607) is the earliest of the genre still widely performed; towards the end of his life he wrote works for the commercial theatre in Venice, including Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria and L'incoronazione di Poppea.
- Monteverdihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0529vp2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0529vp2.jpg2017-05-19T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod traces Monteverdi's rise from relatively humble origins in Cremonahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053d1y4
Monteverdi
- 'How sweet is the torment': cruelly beautiful Monteverdihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052jxq4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052jxq4.jpg2017-05-10T16:22:00.000ZTenor Nicholas Mulroy sings a yearning Monteverdi madrigal with Toby Carr on theorbo, live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052jxfm
'How sweet is the torment': cruelly beautiful Monteverdi
- Watch: Dame Emma Kirkby's choice for River of Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d7rkt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d7rkt.jpg2016-10-30T14:48:00.000ZSoprano Emma Kirkby sings the praises of Monteverdi's "exquisite" Ave Maris Stella.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d7rl1
Watch: Dame Emma Kirkby's choice for River of Music
- The Monteverdi String Band play music by their namesake live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t1mgx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t1mgx.jpg2016-05-04T12:00:00.000ZThe Monteverdi String Band play Claudio Monteverdi's madrigal 'Ah! dolente partita!' livehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t1nfg
The Monteverdi String Band play music by their namesake live on In Tune
- Claudio Monteverdihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020x399.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020x399.jpg2014-06-13T09:28:00.000ZDonald Macleod follows Monteverdi's road to stardom at the court of Mantua.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020x3gq
Claudio Monteverdi
- Claudio Monteverdihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020wy3h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020wy3h.jpg2014-06-13T09:08:00.000ZDonald Macleod visits Venice to explore the life and works of Monteverdi.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020wy83
Claudio Monteverdi
- Monteverdi to Rossini - Italian Operahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020n4tx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020n4tx.jpg2014-06-09T16:03:00.000ZDonald Macleod on two centuries and more of Italian opera.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020n4vj
Monteverdi to Rossini - Italian Opera
- Claudio Monteverdihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zmy8j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zmy8j.jpg2014-05-23T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and music of Claudio Monteverdihttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zmy28
Claudio Monteverdi
Featured Works
Claudio Monteverdi Tracks
Sort by
Toccata from Orfeo
Vespro della beata Vergine (1610): Lauda Jerusalem
The Return of Ulysses (Act 1, Scene 6)
Zefiro Torna e di soavi accenti SV 251
Zefiro torna
Cantate Domino
Laetatus sum a 5 instrumenti & 6 voci
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
Works by Rossi, Landi, Legrenzi, Trabaci & Monteverdi
Works by Marini, Landi, Piccinini, d'India, Monteverdi, Trabaci, Peri, etc
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
Laudate Dominum
Zefiro Torna, e 'l bel tempo rimena
Scherzi musicalI; Quando l'alba in oriente (1607)
Beatus vir a 6
Zefiro Torna
O come sei gentile
Voglio di vita uscir
Sí dolce èl tormento
Disprezzata regina from L'incoronazione di Poppea
Ecco di dolci raggi il sol ar
Quam pulchra es
Volgendo il ciel (Dance on your slender feet)
Zefiro Torna
L'Orfeo Acts III & IV
L'Orfeo Acts I & II
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'incoronazione di Poppea)
Vespro della Beata Vergine
Laudate Dominum
Christe adoramus te; Cantate Domino canticum novum
Io mi son Giovinetta
S'andasse amore a caccia
Dixit Dominus
Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria (conclusion)
Magnificat II
Chiome d'oro (Madrigals, Book 7)
Beatus vir (Selva morale e spirituale)
Laetatus sum
Scene V "Disprezzata Regina"
Laetatus sum
Confitebor tibi Domine
Dixit Dominus primo (Selva morale e spirituale)
Chiome d'oro, bel tesoro
Confitebor tibi Terzo 'alla francese'
Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi from L'Orfeo
Laudate Dominum Secondo (Selva morale e spirituale)
Claudio Monteverdi Links
