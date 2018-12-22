Mickey CurryBorn 10 June 1956
Mickey Curry
1956-06-10
Mickey Curry Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Timothy Curry (born 10 June 1956) is an American drummer. He is best known for his long-term collaboration with singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, although he has also worked with Hall & Oates, Cher, Tina Turner, Alice Cooper, David Bowie, Elvis Costello, Sam Phillips, Tom Waits, Survivor, The Cult, Steve Jones, and other musicians.
Mickey Curry Tracks
