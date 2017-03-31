John TalabotBorn 8 January 1982
John Talabot
John Talabot Biography (Wikipedia)
Oriol Riverola better known by stage name John Talabot (born 8 January 1982), is a Spanish DJ, record label owner, producer and electronic musician.
John Talabot Tracks
The Ghosts Hood (feat. John Talabot & Axel Boman)
Talaboman
Voices (Gerd Janson Version Conga)
John Talabot
Voice
John Talabot
Voices (Original Mix)
John Talabot
Sfire 3 (John Talabot's Warehouse Dub)
Sfire
Sfire3 (John Talabot Warehouse Rework)
Sfire
Loud Places (John Talabot Remix)
Jamie xx
So Will Be Now (feat. Pional)
John Talabot
Loud Places (John Talabot Loud Synths Reconstruction) (feat. Romy)
Jamie xx
Loud Places (feat. Romy)
Jamie xx
Machine (John Talabot Edit)
Unknown
Without You
John Talabot
Without You (Mistakes Are Okay's Midnight Version)
John Talabot
It's All Over (John Talabot's Stormbreak Refix)
Pional
Destiny
John Talabot
Untitled
John Talabot
Destiny (feat. Pional)
John Talabot
Destiny
John Talabot
El Oeste
John Talabot
So Will Be Now (feat. Pional)
John Talabot
So Will Be Now
John Talabot
When The Past Was Present
John Talabot
Missing You
John Talabot
fIN
John Talabot
Oro Y Sangre
John Talabot
Families (feat. Glasser)
John Talabot
Matildas Dream
John Talabot
