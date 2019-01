'Wild' Bill Davison (January 5, 1906, Defiance, Ohio – November 14, 1989, Santa Barbara, California) was an American jazz cornet player. He emerged in the 1920s but did not achieve recognition until the 1940s. He is best remembered for his association with bandleader Eddie Condon, with whom he worked and recorded from the mid-1940s through the 1960s. Born William Edward Davison, his nickname "Wild Bill" reflected a reputation for heavy drinking and womanizing.