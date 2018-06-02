Ken ColyerBorn 18 April 1928. Died 8 March 1988
Ken Colyer
Ken Colyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Colyer (18 April 1928 – 8 March 1988) was an English jazz trumpeter and cornetist, devoted to New Orleans jazz. His band was also known for skiffle interludes.
Bugle Boy March
Ken Colyer
Bugle Boy March
Bugle Boy March
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
Ken Colyer
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
When I Leave This World Behind
Ken Colyer
When I Leave This World Behind
When I Leave This World Behind
In The Sweet Bye and Bye
Ken Colyer
In The Sweet Bye and Bye
In The Sweet Bye and Bye
Gravier Street Blues
Ken Colyer
Gravier Street Blues
Gravier Street Blues
Gatemouth
Ken Colyer
Gatemouth
Gatemouth
Midnight Special
Ken Colyer
Midnight Special
Midnight Special
It's Only A Paper Moon
Ken Colyer
It's Only A Paper Moon
It's Only A Paper Moon
South
Ken Colyer
South
South
Bourbon Street Parade
Ken Colyer
Bourbon Street Parade
Bourbon Street Parade
You Always Hurt The One You Love
Ken Colyer
You Always Hurt The One You Love
Jambalya (On The Bayou)
Ken Colyer
Jambalya (On The Bayou)
Jambalya (On The Bayou)
3 songs from 10 Polish folksongs on soildier themes - I broke the guilder rose
Witold Lutoslawski
3 songs from 10 Polish folksongs on soildier themes - I broke the guilder rose
3 songs from 10 Polish folksongs on soildier themes - I broke the guilder rose
Ensemble
3 songs from 10 Polish folksongs on soildier themes - Where are you going Jack
Witold Lutoslawski
3 songs from 10 Polish folksongs on soildier themes - Where are you going Jack
3 songs from 10 Polish folksongs on soildier themes - Where are you going Jack
Ensemble
3 songs from 10 Polish folksongs on soildier themes - A black field near Krakow
Witold Lutoslawski
3 songs from 10 Polish folksongs on soildier themes - A black field near Krakow
3 songs from 10 Polish folksongs on soildier themes - A black field near Krakow
Ensemble
Sing On
Ken Colyer
Sing On
Sing On
You Can't Escape From Me
Ken Colyer
You Can't Escape From Me
You Can't Escape From Me
Jungle Town
Ken Colyer
Jungle Town
Jungle Town
Goin' Home
Ken Colyer
Goin' Home
Goin' Home
You've Got to See Mama Every Night
Ken Colyer
You've Got to See Mama Every Night
Daddy's Little Girl
Ken Colyer
Daddy's Little Girl
Daddy's Little Girl
If I Ever Cease To Love
Ken Colyer
If I Ever Cease To Love
If I Ever Cease To Love
Make Me A Pallet On The Floor
Ken Colyer
Make Me A Pallet On The Floor
Make Me A Pallet On The Floor
Shim Me Sha Wabble
Ken Colyer
Shim Me Sha Wabble
Shim Me Sha Wabble
Wandering
Ken Colyer
Wandering
Wandering
Margie
Ken Colyer
Margie
Margie
Riverside Blues
Ken Colyer
Riverside Blues
Riverside Blues
Painting The Clouds with Sunshine
Ray Smith, Alyn Shipton, Bruce Bakewell, Ken Colyer, Ken Colyer's Jazzmen, Colin Bowden, Bill Stotesbury & Mike Sherbourne
Painting The Clouds with Sunshine
Painting The Clouds with Sunshine
Just The Blues
Ken Colyer
Just The Blues
Just The Blues
Down By The Riverside
Alexis Korner
Down By The Riverside
Down By The Riverside
Lily of the Valley
Ken Colyer
Lily of the Valley
Lily of the Valley
Original Dixieland One Step
Ken Colyer
Original Dixieland One Step
Original Dixieland One Step
St. Philip Street Breakdown
George Lewis
St. Philip Street Breakdown
St. Philip Street Breakdown
Performer
St. Philip Street Breakdown
George Lewis, Ron Ward, Colin Bowden, Ken Colyer & Jon Bastable
St. Philip Street Breakdown
St. Philip Street Breakdown
Performer
Moose March
Ed O'Donnell, Dick Smith, Stan Greig, Ken Colyer, Acker Bilk & Diz Disley
Moose March
Moose March
Performer
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
Mac Duncan, Dick Smith, Colin Bowden, Ken Colyer, Ian Wheeler & Jon Bastable
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
Performer
Black And Tan Fantasy
Jim Bray, Ron Bowden, Chris Barber, Ken Colyer, Monty Sunshine, Bruce Turner & Lonnie Donegan
Black And Tan Fantasy
Black And Tan Fantasy
Performer
Stockyard Strut (feat. Ken Colyer)
Chris Barber
Stockyard Strut (feat. Ken Colyer)
Stockyard Strut (feat. Ken Colyer)
Working Man Blues
Ken Colyer
Working Man Blues
Working Man Blues
Panama Rag
Ken Colyer, c; Sammy Rimington, as; Barry Palser, tb; Ray Smith, p; Pete Morcom, bj; Alan Johns, b; Colin Bowden, d. 10 June 1972. & Ken Colyer
Panama Rag
Panama Rag
Performer
St Philip Street Breakdown
Ken Colyer
St Philip Street Breakdown
St Philip Street Breakdown
Walkin' With The King
Ken Colyer
Walkin' With The King
Walkin' With The King
Harlem Rag
Ken Colyer
Harlem Rag
Harlem Rag
Gatemouth
Ken Colyer
Gatemouth
Gatemouth
Nobody's Fault But Mine
Ken Colyer
Nobody's Fault But Mine
Nobody's Fault But Mine
