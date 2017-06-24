Hugo ReyneBorn 1961
Hugo Reyne
1961
Hugo Reyne Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Reyne (born in 1961) is a contemporary French recorder player, oboist and conductor. He is the founder and music director of La Simphonie du Marais.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hugo Reyne Tracks
Le Triomphe De L'Amour - L'entree d'Apollon
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Le Triomphe De L'Amour - L'entree d'Apollon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Le Triomphe De L'Amour - L'entree d'Apollon
Ensemble
Last played on
Le Triomphe De L'Amour (extracts)
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Le Triomphe De L'Amour (extracts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Le Triomphe De L'Amour (extracts)
Ensemble
Last played on
Dances from the Cassel Manuscript: Suite X & Suite VII - La Duchesse
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Dances from the Cassel Manuscript: Suite X & Suite VII - La Duchesse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Dances from the Cassel Manuscript: Suite X & Suite VII - La Duchesse
Last played on
Brandenburg Concerto No.2 in F major, BWV1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No.2 in F major, BWV1047
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No.2 in F major, BWV1047
Last played on
Ulysse: Overture
Jean‐Féry Rebel
Ulysse: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16t.jpglink
Ulysse: Overture
Last played on
Sonata 'La Folia', Op.5 No.12
Arcangelo Corelli
Sonata 'La Folia', Op.5 No.12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br025.jpglink
Sonata 'La Folia', Op.5 No.12
Last played on
Airs Pour Le Carrousel De Monseigneur
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Airs Pour Le Carrousel De Monseigneur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Airs Pour Le Carrousel De Monseigneur
Last played on
Atys (excerpts)
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Atys (excerpts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Atys (excerpts)
Choir
Last played on
Les Indes galantes: Overture
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Indes galantes: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Indes galantes: Overture
Last played on
Les Indes Galantes Act IV: Les Sauvages (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Indes Galantes Act IV: Les Sauvages (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Indes Galantes Act IV: Les Sauvages (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Last played on
Les Indes Galantes Act III: Les Fleurs. Fête asiatique (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Indes Galantes Act III: Les Fleurs. Fête asiatique (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Indes Galantes Act III: Les Fleurs. Fête asiatique (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Last played on
Les Indes Galantes - Deuxieme entree: Les Incas du Perou (The Incas of Peru) (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Indes Galantes - Deuxieme entree: Les Incas du Perou (The Incas of Peru) (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Indes Galantes - Deuxieme entree: Les Incas du Perou (The Incas of Peru) (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Last played on
Les Indes Galantes Première entrée: Les Turc généreux (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Indes Galantes Première entrée: Les Turc généreux (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Indes Galantes Première entrée: Les Turc généreux (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Last played on
Les Indes galantes, opera-ballet (1736 version) Prologue (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Indes galantes, opera-ballet (1736 version) Prologue (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Indes galantes, opera-ballet (1736 version) Prologue (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Last played on
Le triomphe (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
François-André Danican Philidor
Le triomphe (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le triomphe (feat. Hugo Reyne & La Simphonie du Marais)
Last played on
Le ballet des arts
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Le ballet des arts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Le ballet des arts
Last played on
Le Triomphe de l'amour - ballet LWV.59
Julie Hassler, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Hugo Reyne, Jean-Louis Georgel, Renaud Tripathi & La Simphonie du Marais
Le Triomphe de l'amour - ballet LWV.59
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Triomphe de l'amour - ballet LWV.59
Performer
Last played on
Les amants magnifiques (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski, Isabelle Poulenard, Hugo Reyne, Sébastien Marq & Michel Laplénie)
Gilles Ragon
Les amants magnifiques (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski, Isabelle Poulenard, Hugo Reyne, Sébastien Marq & Michel Laplénie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj7kc.jpglink
Les amants magnifiques (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski, Isabelle Poulenard, Hugo Reyne, Sébastien Marq & Michel Laplénie)
Last played on
Ballet des Arts
Arnaud Richard, Mélodie Ruvio, Jean-Baptiste Lully, La Simphonie du Marais & Hugo Reyne
Ballet des Arts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballet des Arts
Performer
Ballet des Arts
Romain Champion, Jean-Baptiste Lully, La Simphonie du Marais & Hugo Reyne
Ballet des Arts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballet des Arts
Performer
Jubilate Deo
Hugo Reyne
Jubilate Deo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Jubilate Deo
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Proms Chamber Music 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exr8gw
Cadogan Hall
2006-08-21T19:47:53
21
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Proms Chamber Music 06
Cadogan Hall
