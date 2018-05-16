Måns ZelmerlöwBorn 13 June 1986
Måns Zelmerlöw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033pn8y.jpg
1986-06-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a21832f-5104-42fa-b881-17a1ca66bfdb
Måns Zelmerlöw Biography (Wikipedia)
Måns Petter Albert Sahlén Zelmerlöw (born 13 June 1986) is a Swedish pop singer and television presenter. He took part in Idol 2005, eventually finishing fifth, won the first season of Let's Dance, and scored a hit with his 2007 song "Cara Mia", which was his entry in that year's Melodifestivalen. Zelmerlöw was the host of Allsång på Skansen from 2011 to 2013. He participated in Melodifestivalen in 2007, 2009 and won in 2015. Zelmerlöw represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Heroes", winning the contest with 365 points. Zelmerlöw and Petra Mede co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 held in Stockholm.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Måns Zelmerlöw Performances & Interviews
- Mans Zelmerlow and Lucie Jones perform an ABBA Medleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xfy4m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xfy4m.jpg2018-02-07T21:00:55.000ZMans Zelmerlow and Lucie Jones perform an ABBA Medleyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05xfw06
Mans Zelmerlow and Lucie Jones perform an ABBA Medley
- What’s the secret to a winning Eurovision song?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vv7db.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vv7db.jpg2018-02-07T14:28:00.000ZKen Bruce chats to Eurovision: You Decide hosts Mel Giedroyc and Måns Zelmerlöw about what makes a great Eurovision entry and what chances the UK has in this year's competition.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05xd9gg
What’s the secret to a winning Eurovision song?
- Måns Zelmerlöw catches up with Ken Brucehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033pn8y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033pn8y.jpg2016-05-14T13:31:00.000ZKen talks to the the singer-songwriter live from Stockholm ahead of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v46kb
Måns Zelmerlöw catches up with Ken Bruce
Måns Zelmerlöw Tracks
Sort by
Heroes
Måns Zelmerlöw
Heroes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02s95jw.jpglink
Heroes
Last played on
Love Love Peace Peace
Måns Zelmerlöw
Love Love Peace Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn8y.jpglink
Love Love Peace Peace
Last played on
Hanging Onto Nothing
Måns Zelmerlöw
Hanging Onto Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053ypt3.jpglink
Hanging Onto Nothing
Last played on
Måns Zelmerlöw Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist