Samuel YounBass singer. Born 1971
Samuel Youn
1971
Samuel Youn Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Youn (Hangul: 윤태현; RR: Yun Tae-hyeon; MR: Yun T'aehyŏn; born 1971 in Seoul) is a South Korean operatic bass baritone.
Samuel Youn Tracks
Das Rheingold: Scene 1
Richard Wagner
Last played on
