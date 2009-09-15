Johnny RzeznikBorn 5 December 1965
Johnny Rzeznik
1965-12-05
Johnny Rzeznik Biography (Wikipedia)
John Joseph Theodore Rzeznik (born December 5, 1965) is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and producer. He is best known as the guitarist and frontman of the rock band the Goo Goo Dolls, of which he is a founding member and with whom he has recorded eleven studio albums.
Johnny Rzeznik Tracks
I'm Still Here (Jim's Theme)
Johnny Rzeznik
I'm Still Here (Jim's Theme)
I'm Still Here (Jim's Theme)
