Ketil Bjørnstad (born 25 April 1952 in Oslo, Norway) is a pianist, composer and author. Initially trained as a classical pianist, Bjørnstad discovered jazz at an early age and has embraced the emergence of "European jazz".

He is an artist on the ECM record label, but has also published some twenty books, including novels, poetry, and essay collections.

He has collaborated with other ECM artists, including cellists Svante Henryson and David Darling, drummer Jon Christensen, and guitarist Terje Rypdal.