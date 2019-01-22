WizzardBritish Group w/ Roy Wood. Formed 1972. Disbanded 1975
Wizzard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnxv.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a121283-e355-4741-8729-f4b84650ff78
Wizzard Biography (Wikipedia)
Wizzard were an English glam rock band formed by Roy Wood, former member of the Move and co-founder of the Electric Light Orchestra. The Guinness Book of 500 Number One Hits states, "Wizzard was Roy Wood just as much as Wings were Paul McCartney." They are most famous for their 1973 Christmas song "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wizzard Tracks
Sort by
See My Baby Jive
Wizzard
See My Baby Jive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mrnf.jpglink
See My Baby Jive
Last played on
Are You Ready To Rock
Wizzard
Are You Ready To Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnxv.jpglink
Are You Ready To Rock
Last played on
Ball Park Incident
Wizzard
Ball Park Incident
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnxv.jpglink
Ball Park Incident
Last played on
Rock N Roll Winter
Wizzard
Rock N Roll Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnxv.jpglink
Rock N Roll Winter
Last played on
Angel Fingers
Wizzard
Angel Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnxv.jpglink
Angel Fingers
Last played on
I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
Wizzard
I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bty75.jpglink
I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
Last played on
Wizzard Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Noddy Holder: "Little did we know that 40 years later it would still be going strong..."
-
Noddy Holder: "My mirror hat now lives in a bank vault..."
-
Noddy Holder in conversation
-
Why were the best Christmas songs written decades ago?
-
The World Cup of Christmas Songs with Richard Osman
-
What advice did Bo Diddley give to David Essex?
-
Jim Lea Interview
-
Roy Wood: "I'm working on a version of Africa by Toto but with an orchestra!"
-
'The Hells Angels overdid it a bit' Roy Wood recalls the 70s
-
David Essex talks about playing for The Krays
Back to artist