Mary RodgersBorn 11 January 1931. Died 26 June 2014
Mary Rodgers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1931-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a0f225f-1bba-461e-98ff-5abdef847c34
Mary Rodgers Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Rodgers (January 11, 1931 – June 26, 2014) was an American composer, author and screenwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Rodgers Tracks
Sort by
Don't Laugh, from 'Hot Spot'
Mary Rodgers
Don't Laugh, from 'Hot Spot'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Laugh, from 'Hot Spot'
Last played on
The Boy From … (lyrics by Stephen Sondheim)
Mary Rodgers
The Boy From … (lyrics by Stephen Sondheim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Must Be Dreaming
Mary Rodgers
I Must Be Dreaming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Must Be Dreaming
Last played on
Send in the Clowns
Mary Rodgers
Send in the Clowns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Send in the Clowns
Last played on
Sweeney Todd - A Little Priest
Mary Rodgers
Sweeney Todd - A Little Priest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweeney Todd - A Little Priest
Last played on
Mary Rodgers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist