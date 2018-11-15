Bernard John Taupin (born 22 May 1950) is an English lyricist, poet, and singer. He is best known for his long-term collaboration with Elton John, having written the lyrics for most of John's songs.

In 1967, Taupin answered an advertisement placed in the UK music paper New Musical Express by Liberty Records, a company that was seeking new songwriters. Around the same time, John responded to the same advertisement, and the duo were brought together, collaborating on many projects since.

In 1971, journalist Penny Valentine wrote that "Bernie Taupin's lyrics were to become as important as Elton [John] himself, proved to have a mercurial brilliance. Not just in their atmospheric qualities and descriptive powers, but in the way he handled words to form them into straightforward poems that were easy to relate to."