Bertha "Chippie" HillBorn 15 March 1905. Died 7 May 1950
Bertha "Chippie" Hill (March 15, 1905 – May 7, 1950), was an American blues and vaudeville singer and dancer, best known for her recordings with Louis Armstrong.
Christmas Man Blues
Pleading for the Blues
Trouble in Mind
