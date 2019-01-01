The StyrenesFormed 1975
The Styrenes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a08f176-7f41-4ada-88df-1ddba77b06ce
The Styrenes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Styrenes are an American proto-punk rock band, formed in Cleveland, Ohio in 1975, by former members of other local underground scene bands, Electric Eels and Mirrors.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Styrenes Tracks
Sort by
The Styrenes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist