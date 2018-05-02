The Balloon Farm, an American musical act from New Jersey, took its name from a New York City nightclub. It is best known for its sole hit song, "A Question of Temperature," which made the Billboard charts in February 1968, peaking in the top 40.

Two members of the band, Don Henny and Ed Schnug first played together in a band called Adam, which made one single for the Mala label entitled "Eve" in 1966. Adam's gimmick was that all four members of the group adopted the first name "Adam". They were probably not the first to use this idea, but they were far from the last; a similar ruse would be used by other bands, including The Donnas.

After Adam disbanded, Henny and Schnug were joined by Mike Appel and Jay Saks and adopted the name "The Balloon Farm". The band's first single was "A Question of Temperature", which was released in October 1967. First pressings of the 45 rpm single contained a typographical error that rendered the title as "A Question of Tempature". Another typo, which was never fixed, was the name of the song's producer, Peter Schekeryk, which was spelled "Shekeryk", even after the title of the song was fixed.[citation needed] The single reached a peak of #37 on the Billboard Hot 100, and in the years since has become something of a garage-psych classic. It has appeared on numerous thematic compilations, including the Rhino box set Nuggets and Acid Dreams.