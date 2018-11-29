Goodbye Mr Mackenzie were a Scottish 1980s and 1990s rock group formed in Bathgate, near Edinburgh, Scotland. At the band's commercial peak, the line-up consisted of Martin Metcalfe on vocals, John Duncan on guitar, Fin Wilson on bass guitar, Shirley Manson and Rona Scobie on keyboards and backing vocals, and Derek Kelly on drums.

The band came to prominence in the late 1980s after releasing two independent label singles, and were signed to Capitol Records. They charted in the UK with their debut album, Good Deeds and Dirty Rags, and single release "The Rattler" the band but were hindered by record company conflicts and failed to break through outside the UK. The band split up in 1993, leaving Manson, Metcalfe, Wilson and Kelly to form Angelfish to continue recording music. Manson left for Garbage in 1994, and Goodbye Mr Mackenzie played their final live show at the end of 1995.