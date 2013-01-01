The Kissaway TrailFormed 2006
The Kissaway Trail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqj4c.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a086d54-365e-4f53-b75c-2911d5475084
The Kissaway Trail Biography (Wikipedia)
Kissaway Trail are a three-piece indie rock band from Odense, Denmark.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Kissaway Trail Tracks
Sort by
New Year
The Kissaway Trail
New Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj4c.jpglink
New Year
Last played on
It's Close Up Far Away - 6Music Session 24/04/2007
The Kissaway Trail
It's Close Up Far Away - 6Music Session 24/04/2007
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj4c.jpglink
Bleeding Hearts - 6Music Session 24/04/2007
The Kissaway Trail
Bleeding Hearts - 6Music Session 24/04/2007
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj4c.jpglink
Bleeding Hearts - 6Music Session 24/04/2007
Last played on
Sdp
The Kissaway Trail
Sdp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj4c.jpglink
Sdp
Last played on
Beat Your heartbeat
The Kissaway Trail
Beat Your heartbeat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj4c.jpglink
Beat Your heartbeat
Last played on
New Lipstick
The Kissaway Trail
New Lipstick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj4c.jpglink
New Lipstick
Last played on
It's Close Up Far Away
The Kissaway Trail
It's Close Up Far Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj4c.jpglink
It's Close Up Far Away
Last played on
Three Million Hours
The Kissaway Trail
Three Million Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj4c.jpglink
Three Million Hours
Last played on
Whirr Of Wings
The Kissaway Trail
Whirr Of Wings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj4c.jpglink
Whirr Of Wings
Last played on
The Kissaway Trail Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist