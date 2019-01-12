William Ray Norwood Jr. (born January 17, 1981), known by his stage name Ray J, is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, television personality, actor, and businessman. Born in McComb, Mississippi and raised in Carson, California, he is the brother of recording artist and actress Brandy Norwood and the first cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg. In January 2017, he competed in the nineteenth season of the UK reality television programme Celebrity Big Brother.