Steve Harley & Cockney RebelFormed 1972. Disbanded 1977
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqr5w.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a07b4ae-7c2f-4473-b019-c63c3d5db45c
Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel are an English glam rock band from the early 1970s. Their music covers a range of styles from pop to progressive rock. Over the years they have had five albums in the UK Albums Chart and twelve singles in the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wxxl3.jpglink
Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Upcoming Events
22
Jun
2019
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, Steve Harley and Buzzcocks
The Picturedrome, Sheffield, UK
22
Jun
2019
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, Buzzcocks
Picture Drome, Holmfirth, North Yorkshire, UK
23
Jun
2019
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, Steve Harley
Theatre Severn, Wolverhampton, UK
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“We weren’t Marc Bolan or Roxy Music but we did exactly what we wanted to do” - Graham Gouldman on 10cc
-
Ian Hunter
-
Are 10cc ready to call it a day?
-
10cc Live in Session
-
Graham Gouldman - My 70s
-
The Sweet's Andy Scott Talks to Johnnie
-
Mott The Hoople chat to Mark Radcliffe
-
Mott The Hoople speak to Simon Mayo
Back to artist